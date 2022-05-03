LeFlore County weather forecast 5-3-2022

Mostly cloudy skies again Tuesday with chances for more storms before another system comes into the area Wednesday.

The high will be 67 degrees with a low of 57 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:25 a.m. Sunset is 8:05 p.m.

Averages temperatures for May 3 are a high of 78 and a low of 55. Record temperatures for the date were a high of 93 in 1952 and a record low of 37 in 1921.

Monday’s high was 71 with a low of 60. A total of .98 inches of rain was recorded, bringing the monthly total to 1.46 inches. Average rainfall for May is 5.45 inches.

On May 3, 2021, the high was 86 with a low of 60.

