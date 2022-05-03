Howe Trustees change financing

HOWE – The Howe Board of Trustees approved a resignation and discussed the Doc Austin building repairs at Monday’s monthly meeting.

After an executive session, Trustees approved the resignation of Dustin Watson. Trustees were also informed members of a local church wanted to help with projects in town, and repair playground fencing.

While the fire department report was not available, the police department reported 10 calls during the month with nine arrests and one citation. Also, they had 10 animal calls.

The maintenance department reported roads were patched and a tinhorn replaced.

James Phillips brought up the condition of the Adkins’ property. Property between north of Texas Road to railroad property is very run down. The code enforcement officer will review the conditions of the property.

Financing through the Kansas State Bank, which had previously been approved, for the renovations to the Austin Building was canceled as ARPA money can be used for the project.

Kimberly Hill was approved to be sent to a NOI training class on July 7 in Tulsa at $85. Trustees also agreed ordinances and fines for code enforcement needed updated.

Howard Sims contributed to this report and photograph.

