County calendar of events 5-3-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Tuesday

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

Slow pitch softball state tournaments: Class A Whitesboro vs. Kiowa, LeFlore vs. Lookeba-Sickles 10 a.m.; Class 3A Pocola vs. Boone-Apache 2:30 at OKC.

Poteau Valley Improvement Authority meets 6 p.m. at Poteau City Hall

High School soccer: Heavener boys vs. Summit Christian 8 p.m. at Porter.

See the calendar for the next week on our daily newsletter. Subscribe for only $5 a month and support us.