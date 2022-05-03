Budget Board approves two projects

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – The LeFlore County Budget Board gave the go-ahead to two projects for the Court Clerk’s Office at Monday’s meeting.

The board, which includes the county commissioners and other elected officers, approved a plan to install a new filing system for the Court Clerk on the first floor of the annex building. The Court Clerk Revolving Fund will pay for all labor and expenses.

Court Clerk Melba Hall said her office is out of filing space. She said some paper records are being destroyed, but many must be preserved permanently by law.

She said employees are forced to store many records in boxes because of the lack of space. She said new rolling cabinets would provide more capacity.

The other project involves installing new counters and face shields for employees.

Hall said the current counters are inefficient and offer too little space for workers.

She said when the new building was built several years ago, the current counters were installed by mistake because of a breakdown in communications with the builders.

Commissioners voted to seek bids for the project, and said the county’s share of federal Covid relief funds would cover the costs.

In the County Commission meeting, the Merle Branch Road project was approved, along with a renewed agreement between the county and The Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Home.

The officials also met as the county Building Authority, but no action was required and no votes taken.

Get more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.