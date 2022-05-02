Service set for John Floyd

POTEAU – Memorial services for John Floyd is 2 p.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Poteau with Reverend Phil McGehee officiating. A reception will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall at the church.

He passed away Dec. 31, 2021 and was born Aug. 28, 1948 to Linda Frances (Jones) and Sherman Phillip Floyd.

Surviving family members are his mother, Linda, of Oklahoma City; and brother, Bob, of Norman.

He was preceded in death by his father, Sherman Floyd, and sister, Toni Thompson.