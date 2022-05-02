LeFlore County weather forecast 5-2-2022

Thunderstorms expected Monday morning with strong storms possible for Monday night in the LeFlore County weather forecast.

The high will be 78 degrees with a low of 55 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:26 a.m. Sunset is 8:05 p.m.

Averages temperatures for May 2 are a high of 78 and a low of 545. Record temperatures for the date were a high of 92 in 1948 and a record low of 35 in 1976.

Sunday’s high was 80 with a low of 56. A total of .01 inches of rain was recorded. Average rainfall for May is 5.45 inches.

On May 2, 2021, the high was 70 with a low of 63.

