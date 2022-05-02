Do you plan to take a vacation this summer? By Craig Hall | May 2, 2022 | 0 With the high cost of gas and record inflation, do you still plant to take a vacation this summer? Do you have vacations plans this summer Yes No View Results Loading ... Posted in Uncategorized Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Which team wins the 2022 baseball LCT April 8, 2022 | No Comments » Changes to heavenerledger.com April 5, 2022 | No Comments » Ledger podcast 3-22-2022 March 22, 2022 | No Comments » Contact March 6, 2022 | No Comments » Poll: Which team will win the Super Bowl February 5, 2022 | No Comments »