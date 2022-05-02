County calendar of events 5-2-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meets 9 a.m.

Heavener Lions Club meets 5 p.m. Simple Simon’s

City of Poteau meetings 7 p.m.

High School soccer: Heavener boys vs. Summit Christian 8 p.m. at Porter.

