LeFlore County weather forecast 5-1-2022

Partly cloudy skies Sunday morning with clouds increasing during the afternoon with the chance of storms Sunday night in the LeFlore County weather forecast.

The high will be 80 degrees with a low of 60 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:27 a.m. Sunset is 8:04 p.m.

Averages temperatures for May 1 are a high of 78 and a low of 54. Record temperatures for the date were a high of 90 in 1959 and a record low of 30 in 1925.

Saturday’s high was 78 with a low of 49.

On May 1, 2021, the high was 75 with a low of 63.

