Bulldogs put bite on Warriors

SPIRO – Spiro advanced to next week’s regional comeback by completing a comeback to win the best-of-three series over Idabel Saturday, 16-6.

The Bulldogs dropped the opening game of the series Friday, 19-4, before bouncing back to take the second game, 12-4. Spiro, now 20-12, will move on to the regionals, believed to be at Kingston. Idabel closes with a 10-15 record.

Spiro took the lead for good with three runs in the second inning before adding seven more in the third.

Dakota Perdue got the win for Spiro. He threw 5.2 innings with 19 hits and six runs, all earned with four strikeouts and six walks.

Gannon Shackleford led the Bulldogs’ batting by going 3-4 with five RBI, Jared Huff doubled and went 3-4 with two RBI and a run, Corbin Miller also doubled while going 2-2 with three runs and two RBI, Blake Dedmon finished 2-3 with three runs and Perdue helped his cause by going 2-3 with three RBI.

Spiro 16, Idabel 6

HIS 2 2 0 2 0 0—6 10 0

SHS 2 3 7 3 0 1 x—16 14 0

