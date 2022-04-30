Lions clinch district championship

HOWE – After losing their first district tournament game Thursday to Talihina, Howe bounced back to win the second game Thursday and won the best of three series with a 14-6 win Friday.

The Lions advance to a 2A regional next week. The OSSAA will announced the location, time and opponent Sunday or Monday.

Howe dropped the opening game of the tournament, 5-2, won the second contest, 9-0, then defeated Talihina 14-6 Friday, using a big seven-run seventh inning to clinch the win.

Garrett Smith got the win for Howe. He pitched four innings and allowed four hits and five runs, three earned with four walks and seven strikeouts. Brody Sullard allowed an unearned run and walked two and Ky Lynn threw one inning with two strikeouts.

Lynn also had a big day at the plate. He homered and was 3-4 with six RBI and two runs scored, Smith tripled and doubled while going 2-3 with three runs scored and two RBI, Kobe Wooten doubled while going 2-3 with four runs and a RBI, Sullard went 2-2 with a RBI and a run and Andrew Covey also doubled and had a 1-2 game with two RBI and two runs.

Howe 14, Talihina 6

THS 0 0 0 3 3—6 4 1

HHS 2 2 0 3 7—14 12 3

