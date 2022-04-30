LeFlore County weather forecast 4-30-2022

Thunderstorms expected for Saturday morning with some storms possibly being severe with strong winds. Mostly clear skies in the afternoon.

The high will be 79 degrees with a low of 52 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:28 a.m. Sunset is 8:03 p.m.

Averages temperatures for April 30 are a high of 77 and a low of 54. Record temperatures for the date were a high of 91 in 1952 and a record low of 39 in 1925.

Friday’s high was 80 with a low of 69.

On April 30, 2021, the high was 80 with a low of 53.

See the extended forecast on Saturday’s newsletter.