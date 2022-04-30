LeFlore County scoreboard 4-29-2022 By Craig Hall | April 30, 2022 | 0 Baseball Howe 14, Talihina 6 Idabel 19, Spiro 4 Spiro 12, Idabel 4 To add scores or other information, email craig@heavenerledger.com. Posted in Sports, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bulldogs split with Idabel April 30, 2022 | No Comments » Lions clinch district championship April 30, 2022 | No Comments » Brackets set for softball state April 29, 2022 | No Comments » CASC names new softball coach April 29, 2022 | 1 Comment » Wildcats whip Wewoka April 29, 2022 | No Comments »