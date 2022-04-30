Bulldogs split with Idabel

SPIRO – Spiro split its two bi-district baseball games with Idabel Friday.

The Warriors took the opener, 19-4, before Spiro won the second game, 12-4. The two teams are scheduled to play the deciding game of the series 1 p.m. Saturday at Spiro.

Spiro is 19-12, Idabel is 10-12.

In the first game, the teams were tied at 4 after three innings before Idabel scored six runs in the fourth and nine more in the fifth.

Hunter Sparks pitched 3.2 innings and allowed 10 hits and 10 runs, nine earned, with four strikeouts and three walks, Dakota Perdue pitched a third of an inning, giving up two runs, Jordan Johnson allowed two hits and four runs, all earned, with a walk Justice Barnes threw two-thirds of an inning and gave up three hits and five runs, all earned, and Brycen Graham threw a third of an inning.

Blake Dedmon doubled and was 2-3 with a run scored, Corbin Miller doubled and went 2-3 with a RBI, Jared Huff had a 2-3 game with a RBI and Zander Riggs doubled while going 1-2 with two RBI and a run scored.

Idabel 19, Spiro 4

HIS 2 1 1 6 9—19 17 0

SHS 4 0 0 0 0—4 9 0

Spiro scored four times in the second inning to take the lead in the second game and coasted to the win.

Gannon Shackleford pitched all seven innings for the Bulldogs and allowed seven hits and four runs, none earned, with 11 strikeouts.

Riggs homered and doubled and was 2-2 with two RBI and two runs, Miller doubled and went 2-3 with a RBI, Jared Huff homered in a 1-4 outing with two RBI and a run, Jordan Johnson doubled while going 1-3 with two runs and Sparks doubled while going 1-4 with two RBI.

Spiro 12, Idabel 4

SHS 0 4 1 2 1 2 2—12 10 2

HIS 0 0 0 0 1 0 3—4 7 1

