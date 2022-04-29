Lady Lions win state trip

SILO – Howe bounced back from a loss to Silo to defeat Coalgate and Morris to win a trip to the Class 4A state slow pitch softball tournament next week.

After dropping the opener, The Lady Lions downed Coalgate, 5-3, and Morris, 8-3, to win the consolation championship and trip to the state tournament.

Howe improves to 13-17 against a difficult schedule. The Lady Lions opponent and time for their state tournament game will be announced later.

See the whole story on Friday’s newsletter.