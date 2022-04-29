CASC names new softball coach

POTEAU – Carl Albert State College has named Lexi Watson of Smithville as its new softball coach.

A meet and greet, along with press conference, will be held Monday in the Mick Thompson Fieldhouse to introduce her.

Watson earned all-conference honors in fast and slow pitch softball and helped lead her team to a runner-up finish in the state tournament.

Watson was named all-state as a senior. While at Seminole, Watson hit 19 home runs, drove in 59 RBI and had a .405 average in her freshman year. She was named All-Region II and helped her team make the national tournament. The following season, Watson hit .364 with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 35 RBI.

Watson transferred to the University of Central Oklahoma after his time at Seminole.