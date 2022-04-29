Brackets set for softball state

Brackets for the slow pitch softball state tournaments at USA Field in Oklahoma City have been set by the OSSAA.

Class A, 2A and 3A games are Tuesday. 4A, 5A and 6A are Wednesday.

LeFlore County has four teams competing in the tournaments. LeFlore and Whitesboro in Class, Pocola in 3A and Howe in 4A.

In Class A, second-ranked Whitesboro (28-8) plays #12 Kiowa (22-20) and eighth-ranked LeFlore (19-17) goes against No. 5 Lookeba-Sickles (22-11). Both games start at 10 a.m.

In Class 3A, second-ranked Pocola (25-4) also plays Tuesday against No. 6 Boone-Apache3 (24-3) at 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, in Class 4A#14 Howe (13-17) faces top-ranked Washington (36-2) at 11:30 a.m.

All games for each class are scheduled to be played the same day.