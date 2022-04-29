Atoka outscores Heavener

By CRAIG HALL

Atoka outscored Heavener twice Thursday to move on in the state baseball playoffs while eliminating the Wolves in a bi-district tournament.

Atoka took the opener, 14-4, before clinching the series with an 18-7 victory in the second contest.

The Wampus Cats move on with a 15-16 record. Heavener ends 16-14, the last time the Wolves ended the season with a winning record in many seasons.

