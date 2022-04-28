Oktaha puts away Lady Wolves

DALE – Heavener came back with a win over Preston, but could not keep the momentum going as the Lady Wolves came up one game short of another state tournament trip Wednesday.

The Lady Wolves were edged in the opener by Oktaha, 13-9, run-ruled Preston 23-12, but then were eliminated in an 18-3 defeat by Oktaha. Oktaha and regional champion Dale qualified for next week’s state tournament.

Heavener finishes with an 18-13 record and loses only one senior in Morgan Smith.

