LeFlore County sports scoreboard 4-27-2022 By Craig Hall | April 28, 2022 | 0 Softball Class 4A regional at Dale Oktaha 14, Heavener 9, Heavener 23, Preston 12 Oktaha 18, Heavener 3 Class 4A at Pocola Pocola 15, Gore 1 Wayne 3, Pocola 2 Pocola 13, Hartshorne 5.