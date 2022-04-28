 Skip to content

LeFlore County sports scoreboard 4-27-2022

| |

Softball

Class 4A regional at Dale

Oktaha 14, Heavener 9,

Heavener 23, Preston 12

Oktaha 18, Heavener 3

Class 4A at Pocola

Pocola 15, Gore 1

Wayne 3, Pocola 2

Pocola 13, Hartshorne 5.

