Fishing report 4-27-2022

This week’s fishing report.

Wister: April 22. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal, water temperature 61°F and Stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass, spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, points and shorelines. Blue catfish, channel catfish and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Black crappie and white crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures, spinnerbaits and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, channels, points and standing timber. Comments: Crappie locations also around cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

