WISTER – Wister scored twice in the final inning to defeat Howe, 5-4, in high school softball Tuesday.

Both teams are playing in regional tournaments. Wister hosts a tournament scheduled for Thursday while Howe goes to a regional tournament at Silo.

Howe enters the postseason with am 11-16 record. Wister is 25-10.

