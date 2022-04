Graveside service for Norma “Jo” Gee, 98 of Fort Smith, Arkansas, formally of Poteau, is 10 a.m. Wednesday at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau with Reverend Robert Presson officiating. Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She was born Dec. 12, 1923, in College Station, Texas to Emma (Royder) Shaw and Robert Randall Shaw and passed away April 24, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

