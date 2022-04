Funeral service for Donna Jean Shafer, 61 of Pocola is 10 a.m. Friday at Evans and Miller Chapel in Pocola, with Tommy Parker officiating. Burial will follow at Old Cache Cemetery in Keota, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She was born Nov. 29, 1960 in Poteau to Betty L. (Drummond) Powers and Eliza L Price and passed away April 24, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

