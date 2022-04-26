Service planned for John Lomon

POCOLA – Graveside service for John Wayne Lomon, 79 of Pocola is 2 p.m. Thursday at the United States National Cemetery in Fort Smith, Arkansas with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at United States National Cemetery in Fort Smith, Arkansas, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He was born Feb. 24, 1943 in Hackett, Arkansas to Geneva Hargrove (Scroggins) and Fay Wayne Lomon and passed away April 21, 2022 in Pocola.

