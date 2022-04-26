| logout
LeFlore County weather forecast 4-26-2022
Clear skies and a nice day forecast for Tuesday in LeFlore County.
The high will be 69 degrees with a low of 43 degrees.
Sunrise is 6:33 a.m. Sunset is 8 p.m.
Averages temperatures for April 26 are a high of 77 and a low of 53. Record temperatures for the date were a high of 90 in 1939 and a record low of 37 in 1938.
Monday’s high was 66 with a low of 45.
On April 26, 2021, the high was 82 with a low of 65.
