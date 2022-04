WISTER – Memorial services for Judith Ellen Burns Holt Patton, 79 of Wister is at Ellis Chapel Church in Wister at later date. Cremation is under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home

She was born Dec. 7, 1942 in Poteau to Jerry Belle (Primm) Chronister and Paul Burns and passed away April 24, 2022 in Wister.

See the whole story on Tuesday’s newsletter.