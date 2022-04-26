| logout
County calendar of events 4-26-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Tuesday
Golf: Heavener, Poteau girls in Regionals TBA
Funeral service for Janet Pyle
High school baseball: Heavener at Mena
High school softball: Howe at Wister
Heavener kindergarten graduation
