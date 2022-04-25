LeFlore County weather forecast 4-25-2022

After Sunday night’s heavy rain, LeFlore County will have mostly cloudy skies Monday.

The high will be 66 degrees with a low of 44 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:34 a.m. Sunset is 7:59 p.m.

Averages temperatures for April 24 are a high of 76 and a low of 53. Record temperatures for the date were a high of 87 in 1984 and a record low of 41 in 1977.

Sunday’s high was 72 with a low of 54. A total of 1.10 inches was recorded Sunday, bringing the monthly total to 8.11 inches. Average rainfall for April is 4.18 inches.

On April 25, 2021, the high was 79 with a low of 59.

