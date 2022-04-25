County calendar of events 4-25-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Golf: Heavener boys in Regional qualifier TBA; Poteau boys at Cushing Tournament (Buffalo Rock)

High school baseball: Wilburton at Heavener; LeFlore at Stonewall; Poteau at Spiro; Wister at Roff

High school softball: Heavener at Wister

