County calendar of events 4-25-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Golf: Heavener boys in Regional qualifier TBA; Poteau boys at Cushing Tournament (Buffalo Rock)
High school baseball: Wilburton at Heavener; LeFlore at Stonewall; Poteau at Spiro; Wister at Roff
High school softball: Heavener at Wister
