Commissioners approve change order



By CRAIG HALL

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners approved a change order for the ongoing Conser Road project and heard a proposal for supplemental insurance in Monday’s weekly business meeting.

The total of the change order was $38,500 in the Conser Road project.

A proposal to declare items for the sheriff’s department was also approved along with a resolution to reinvest the surplus of public health funds for May was also approved.

Veta Melvin, a representative for Globe Life, made the presentation to the commissioners on presenting supplemental insurance products to go along with the county employees’ other benefits.

Finally, the commissioners approved CBRI projects for culvert replacements on Branson Road and Wildhorse Road.