Baseball playoffs set to start for larger schools

Baseball bi-district, district and regional tournaments have been announced.

In bi-district tournaments in Class 4A, Poteau hosts Miami 3:30 p.m. Thursday, and in 3A, Atoka travels to Heavener 4 p.m. Thursday and Idabel goes to Spiro.

In Class 2A district tournaments, Wewoka visits Wister, Colcord is at Panama and Pocola visits Wilburton.

In Class B regionals, Cameron goes to a regional at Glencoe and plays the hosts at 11 a.m. Thursday. Bluejacket and Shidler play at 1:30 p.m.

In a Class B regional at Caney, LeFlore plays Sentinel at 1:30 p.m. Thursday after Caney and Battiest play at 11 a.m.