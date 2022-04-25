3 county teams to host slow pitch regional

Three LeFlore County slow pitch softball teams will host regional tournaments this week.

Tournaments are currently scheduled to start Thursday, aside from Heavener’s regional at Dale, which starts noon Wednesday.

A total of five county teams qualified for regional tournaments.

Wister and Pocola are both hosting Class 3A regional tournament while Whitesboro is hosting a tournament in Class B.

Heavener and Howe are both on the road in Class 4A while LeFlore is at the Whitesboro Tournament.

At Pocola, the Lady Indians play Gore at 1 p.m. Hartshorne and Wayne are scheduled to play at 2:15 p.m. Wister is hosting Stroud at 1 p.m. with Vanoss playing Latta at 2:15 p.m.

At Whitesboro, the Lady Bulldogs host Pittsburg at 1 p.m. while Tupelo and LeFlore play at 2:15 p.m.

Heavener was sent to the Dale regional and plays Oktaha at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday while Dale takes on Preston at noon.

Howe got sent to the Silo regional and plays the hosts at 1 p.m. Morris and Coalgate play at 2 p.m.

The top two teams from each regional make the state tournament.