Service planned for Janet Pyle

POTEAU – Funeral service for Janet Ann Pyle, 75 of Poteau is 1 p.m. Tuesday at Victory Worship Center in Spiro with Reverend Bryan Fout officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She was born Oct; 22, 1946 in South Gate, California to Nora Ruth (Radford) Johnson and Albert Cleveland Johnson and passed away April 23, 2022 in Poteau.

Survivors include a sister Nancy Olson; granddaughters Tianny and Greg Miller, Jada Williams, Hannah Williams and Michele Pyle; grandsons Damian Williams and Dustin Williams; and nine great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Howard Pyle; sons, Jennings Pyle and Howard Pyle Jr., daughter Retta Williams, sister Wanda Allen, and a brother James Robison.

Pallbearers are Tony Gokool, Edmond Stephens, Jon Olson Jr., Patrick Nelson and Tony Couch.