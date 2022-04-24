River flood warning issued

A river flood warning has been issued for the Poteau River near Panama from Monday evening to Wednesday afternoon.

Minor flooding is expected. At 33.0 feet, moderate flooding of agricultural lands occurs between Shady Point and Arkoma. Williams Road, east of Panama, and some local farm roads are flooding.

Sunday, the stage was 11.5 feet. The River is expected to rise above flood stage Monday evening to a crest of 32.8 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning.

The flood stage is 29.0 feet.