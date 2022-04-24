LeFlore County weather

LeFlore County is under a flood watch from 7 a.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday.

Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possibly in most of eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall are expected Sunday and into Sunday night to the southeast of Interstate 44, as a slow -moving cold front moves throughout the area. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with localized totals of six inches are expected.

Most of the showers are expecting to be out of the area by the afternoon with additional chances of rain and storms overnight.

The high will be 71 degrees with a low of 52 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:35 a.m. Sunset is 7:58 p.m.

Averages temperatures for April 24 are a high of 76 and a low of 52. Record temperatures for the date were a high of 88 in 1984 and a record low of 38 in 1968.

On April 24, 2021, the high was 68 with a low of 45.

Saturday’s high was 82 with a low of 69.