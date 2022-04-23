Lions rally late to down Wolves

HOWE – Howe’s Ky Lynn hit a 3-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Lions a 7-6 win over Heavener in high school baseball play Friday.

The Lions improve to 10-12 and are scheduled to host Warner Monday. Heavener is 16-11 and is scheduled to host Wilburton Monday.

Heavener held a 6-4 lead before Lynn’s game-winning homer.

Braden Blake went the distance for Howe to get the win. He gave up nine hits and six runs, four earned, with four strikeouts and a walk.

Jackson Clubb and Noah Ward both went three innings for Heavener. Clubb allowed four hits and four runs, three earned, with four strikeouts and a walk. Ward allowed four hits and three runs, two earned, with six strikeouts.

Lynn hit the home run and double for Howe and finished 3-4 with four RBI and two runs scored and Blake went 2-4 with a RBI.

Clubb doubled and was 2-3 with two runs scored and a RBI, Gunnar McAlester had a 2-4 outing with a run and Angel Alvarez went 2-4 with two RBI and a run.

Howe 7, Heavener 6

HEA 1 0 2 0 2 0 1—6 9 4

HOW 4 0 0 0 0 0 3—7 8 2