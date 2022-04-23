Lady Wolves thump Vian, Warner

By CRAIG HALL

Heavener has not had a lot of success in sports against Vian over the last few years. That changed in Friday’s Class 4A district slow pitch softball tournament.

The Lady Wolves, now 18-13, opened the day by defeating Vian, 9-1, then defeated Warner 12-0, and 16-4, to advance to the regional tournament next week. The locations, time and opponent will be announced later.

After Vian lost its opener to Warner, the Lady Wolves scored in four of the five innings to get the win over the Lady Wolverines and eliminate Vian.

Ava Cartwright led Heavener by going 3-3 with a double, three RBI and a run, Paisley Stacy was 2-2 with a RBI and a run scored and Cayleigh McGee homered and went 1-4 with four RBI and a run scored.

Heavener 9, Vian 1

VHS 1 0 0 0 0—1 5 0

HHS 1 2 4 0 3—9 10 0

In the first game against Warner, Heavener ended the game after three innings by run-rule. McGee homered again and was 3-3 with three runs scored and two RBI, Cartwright had another double and went 3-3 with three runs scored and a RBI and Marianna Garcia finished 3-3 with four RBI.

Heavener 12, Warner 0

WHS 0 0 0—0 2 5

HHS 3 3 6—12 13 0

In the final game, after Warner scored twice in the top of the first, Heavener tallied 10 runs in the bottom half of the inning.

McGee went 3-3 with three runs and a RBI to pace Heavener, Garcia had a 3-3 game with a RBI and a run scored, Cartwright tripled and finished 2-3 with two RBI and two runs, Kinley Brand doubled and had a 2-2 game with two RBI and two runs and Morgan Smith tripled and finished 1-2 with two runs scored and two RBI.

Heavener 16, Warner 4

WHS 2 0 2—4 5 5

HHS 10 0 6—16 16 2