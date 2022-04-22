Wister girls tame Talihina

WISTER – Wister’s slow pitch softball team defeated Talihina twice Thursday to win a Class 3A district championship.

The Lady Wildcats, now 24-10 and ranked third, opened with a 12-1 win over the Lady Wildcats before completing the sweep with a 14-2 victory in the second contest.

Wister scored eight runs in the opening game to end the contest early.

Kinley Branscum paced Wister by going 2-3 with a RBI and a run, Kaylea Underwood doubled and went 2-2 with three RBI and a run, Jaelyn Covey tripled and finished 1-2 with two RBI and a run, Kourtney Donaho tripled and finished 1-3 with a RBI and a run scored and Kinsey Terry doubled and went 1-1 with two runs scored.

Wister 12, Talihina 1

THS 1 0 0 0—1 6 0

WHS 0 4 8 x—12 11 2

Wister made quick work of the second game, also, scoring six times in the first inning en route to the easy win.

Kinsey Gerry went 3-3 with two RBI, Branscum hit a grand slam and was 2-3 with six RBI and two runs scored, Jordan Makovy doubled and went 2-2 with two RBI and a run scored, Covey finished 1-2 with three runs scored and a RBI, Donaho had a 2-2 outing with three runs scored and a RBI and Miriam Luce finished 2-2 with two RBI.

Wister 14, Talihina 2

THS 0 0 –2 2 2

WHS 6 3 6—14 14 2