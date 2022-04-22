Wildcats shoot Buffaloes

WISTER – Wister overcame an early deficit and defeated McAlester, 9-7, in high school baseball Thursday evening.

The Wildcats improve to 21-5 and are scheduled to play Muskogee Friday.

After spotting McAlester three runs in the first inning, Wister took the lead by scoring seven runs in the sixth inning and held on for the win.

Dartyn Meeks started and pitched 3.2 innings, allowing five hits and five runs, four earned with three strikeouts and five walks. Landon Donaho wen 3-2 innings to get the win for the Wildcats. He allowed one hit and two runs, both earned, with three strikeouts and a walk.

Riley Crane led Wister at the plate, going 2-2 with two RBI and a run, Donaho doubled and went 1-3 with three RBI” and a run and Landon Thornburg doubled and finished 1-4 with a RBI.

Wister 9, McAlester 7

WHS 0 0 0 0 2 7 0—9 7 2

MHS 3 0 1 1 1 0 1—7 6 3