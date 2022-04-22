LeFlore County weather forecast 4-22-2022

Cloudy early in the morning Friday with the skies breaking up later in the day with partly cloudy skies overnight.

The high will be 83 degrees with a low of 66 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:37 a.m. Sunset is 7:56 p.m.

Averages temperatures for April 22 are a high of 76 and a low of 52. Record temperatures for the date were a high of 90 in 1965 and a record low of 30 in 1931.

On April 22, 2021, the high was 63 with a low of 50.

Wednesday’s high was 80 with a low of 66.