LeFlore County sports scoreboard 4-21-2022
Baseball
Webbers Falls 17, Bokoshe 2
Cameron 23, Bokoshe 6
Cameron 9, Webbers Falls 1
LeFlore 12, Midway 0
LeFlore 14, Midway 0
Muskogee 17, Poteau 9
Spiro 10, Keys 9
Sequoyah-Claremore 8, Spiro 7
Wister 9, McAlester 7
Softball
Cameron 15, Bluejacket 3
McCurtain 6, Cameron 1
Cameron 8, Oaks 7
Cameron 10, McCurtain 2
McCurtain 5, Cameron 1
Howe 10, Panama 4
Howe 11, Wilburton 1
Wilburton 12, Talihina 1
Wister 14, Talihina 2
To add scores or make correction email craig@heavenerledger.com