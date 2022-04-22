 Skip to content

LeFlore County sports scoreboard 4-21-2022

Baseball

Webbers Falls 17, Bokoshe 2

Cameron 23, Bokoshe 6

Cameron 9, Webbers Falls 1

LeFlore 12, Midway 0

LeFlore 14, Midway 0

Muskogee 17, Poteau 9

Spiro 10, Keys 9

Sequoyah-Claremore 8, Spiro 7

Wister 9, McAlester 7

Softball

Cameron 15, Bluejacket 3

McCurtain 6, Cameron 1

Cameron 8, Oaks 7

Cameron 10, McCurtain 2

McCurtain 5, Cameron 1

Howe 10, Panama 4

Howe 11, Wilburton 1

Wilburton 12, Talihina 1

Wister 14, Talihina 2

To add scores or make correction email craig@heavenerledger.com

