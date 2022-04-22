Howe girls whip Wilburton

HOWE – Howe’s girls went 3-0 to win a Class 4A district slow pitch softball tournament here Thursday.

The Lady Lions defeated Panama in the opener, 10-4, before dispatching Wilburton, 11-1 and 13-1. Howe is 11-15 and advances to the regional tournament next week.

In the win over Panama, Kaelbi Duvall homered and was 3-3 with four RBI and two runs scored, Gracie Lute also homered and went 3-4 with two runs scored and a RBI and Karsyn Nye doubled and finished 2-4 with two RBI and two runs

Howe 10, Panama 4

PHS 1 0 0 0 3 0 0—4 11 3

HHS 2 5 3 0 0 0 x—10 12 1

Howe scored an easy win in its first game against Wilburton. Duvall homered again while going 3-3 with three runs scored and two RBI, Lute doubled and went 2-3 with a RBI and a run, Karsyn Nye tripled and had a 2-3 outing with two RBI and two runs and Abby Huie finished 2-3 with two RBI and a run.

Howe 11, Wilburton 1

WHS 1 0 0 0–1 3 3

HHS 2 4 2 3—11 11 1

In the district clinching win, Howe scored four times in the first inning and never allowed Wilburton to challenge.

Lute had another homer and was 3-3 with two RBI and two runs scored, Maddi Nobles had a 2-2 game with two RBI and a run, Jazz Harrison finished 2-2 with two runs scored and two RBI, Duvall homered again and was 1-2 with two RBI and a run scored, Jayce Blake doubled while going 1-2 with two RBI and a run scored, Huie doubled and had a 1-3 outing with two runs scored and a RBI

Howe 13, Wilburton 1

WHS 1 0 0—1 4 4

HHS 4 4 5—13 13 0