HENRYETTA – Heavener swept a pair of District 3A-7 baseball games at Henryetta Tuesday evening.

The Wolves took the opener, 5-3, before bringing out the brooms for the sweep, 8-4, in the second contest.

Heavener is now 16-13 overall and 7-7 in district play. The Wolves are scheduled to visit Howe Friday. Henryetta drops to 5-16 and 2-11.

