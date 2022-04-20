Podcast 4-20-2022 By Craig Hall | April 20, 2022 | 0 Posted in Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts LeFlore County weather forecast 4-20-2022 April 20, 2022 | No Comments » Heavener girls split games at Hartshorne April 20, 2022 | No Comments » Wolves sweep games at Henryetta April 20, 2022 | No Comments » Obituary for Matthew Duschel April 20, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County sports scoreboard 4-19-2022 April 20, 2022 | No Comments »