Obituary for Matthew Duschel

HOWE – Matthew Wyatt Duschel, 23, of Howe was born September 17, 1998 to Chad Eric and Melissa Ann (Gage) Duschel and passed away April 18, 2022 surrounded by his family in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Friday at the Green Country Cowboy Church in Wister with Brother Hank Miller officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Matthew was a 2017 graduate of Heavener High School and a motorman in the oilfield. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Wister Fire Department and a member of the Green Country Cowboy Church. Matthew was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hog hunting and running dogs. Matthew was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. He also loved spending time with his family and friends. Matthew will be deeply missed by all whom loved and knew him.

He is survived by his wife Savana (Cox) Duschel of the home; one daughter, Ava Michelle Duschel, of the home; his father Chad Duschel and wife Jessica of Bentonville, Arkansas; his mother, Melissa (Gage) Duschel, of Poteau; two sisters Abby Duschel of Bentonville, Arkansas and Scoute Duschel of Bentonville, Arkansas’ one brother, Jack Duschel, of Poteau; two step-sisters Makayla Rhodes and Paige Brown; two half-brothers Tyler Duschel and Zachary Duschel; one step-brother, Matthew Rhodes; his mother-in-law and father-in-law Michael and Lisa Cox of Heavener; one sister-in-law Emily Cox and fiancé Ian McKinney of Heavener; and numerous other relatives and a host of many friends.

Pallbearers are Bryce Holt, Ryker Holt, Bryce Tolleson, Aaron Capell, Taylor Meeks and Derek Chavez. Honorary pallbearers are members of the Wister Fire Department

Viewing is from Noon until 6 p.m. Wednesday, 90 a.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday and 9 a.m. until noon, Friday.The family will visit with friends Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

