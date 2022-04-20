| logout
LeFlore County sports scoreboard 4-19-2022
Baseball
McCurtain 15, Arkoma 5
Heavener 5, Henryetta 3
Heavener 8, Henryetta 4
Hartshorne 7, Howe 2
McCurtain 11, LeFlore 7
Panama 6, Wilburton 1
Fort Gibson 18, Poteau 4
Victory Christian 13, Spiro 3
Softball
Red Oak 10, Arkoma 0
Heavener 8, Hartshorne 7
Pocola 16, Heavener 2
Pocola 14, Hartshorne 1
Oktaha 10, Howe 1
Whitesboro 11, Howe 7
Panama 14, Wister 11
Soccer
Boys
Poteau 5, Regent Prep 0
Girls
Regent Prep 4, Poteau 0
To add scores or information, CONTACT the Ledger.