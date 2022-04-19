Spiro Mounds to host birthday bash May 7

SPIRO — Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center will celebrate the 44th anniversary of the opening of the site with a birthday bash and archaeology day May 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To celebrate its 44th year of increasing awareness of Oklahoma archaeology, admission for the day will be free, although donations will be gratefully accepted. Birthday cake will be served all day during the celebration.

Along with the cake, volunteers will demonstrate flintknapping (stone tool making) and Native American games when requested. There also will be a lecture on the history of the Spiro Mounds site at 2 p.m. by manager/archaeologist Dennis Peterson. Of course, the regular exhibits will be available throughout the day as well.

If you would like more information about the birthday bash or how you can help, contact Dennis Peterson at 918-962-2062 or spiro@okhistory.org. The center is located three miles east of Spiro on Highway 9/271 and four miles north on Lock and Dam Road.

Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit www.okhistory.org.