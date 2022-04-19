Service planned for Dale Baker

WISTER – Memorial service for Dale Edwin Baker, 87 of Wister is 2 p.m. Friday at Forrester Baptist Church in Heavener with Mike Steelman, officiating.

He was born Sept. 28, 1934 in Miller City, Ohio to Edna (Fike) Baker and George A. Baker and passed away April 16, 2022 in Poteau.

He was a veteran of the Korean War.

Surviving family members are his sons Joseph Baker and wife Pauline, Tony Baker and wife Amy; three grandchildren Charles, Sophia and Aaron Baker; brother, Dallas Baker; andsisters Margie Morris and Phyllis Hastings.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Betty Baker; and sister Doris Borgelt.