Pickle places 5th at tournament By Craig Hall | April 19, 2022 | 0 BROKEN BOW – Heavener freshman Jeren Pickle continued his impressive spring here Monday at Hochatown to finish fifth at the Broken Bow Tournament. Pickle shot an 86 on the difficult course. Posted in Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Lady Wolves split games at Muskogee April 19, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County sports scoreboard 4-18-2022 April 19, 2022 | No Comments » Lady Buffaloes run past Heavener April 16, 2022 | No Comments » Silo beats Wister to stay perfect April 16, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County scoreboard 4-15-2022 April 16, 2022 | No Comments »